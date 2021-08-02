 
Monday Aug 02 2021
Billie Eilish sparks anger with her new controversial tweet

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Billie Eilish - who is set to claim the highest new entry on this week’s Official Singles Chart with 'Happier Than Ever' - received a wave of backlash from the people over her promotional TikTok video for the Israel market.

The award-winning singer was slammed from fans and music lovers for starting a video with "hi Israel" in a recent promotion for her new album. 

A promotional TikTok video for the Israel market by Eilish for her new album raised the ire as she said: 'hi Israel'.

“Hi Israel, I’m so excited that my new album, Happier Than Ever, is out now,” she said in the 20-second clip.

The title track from Billie’s newly-released second album is at Number 12 on today's Official Chart: First Look, and if it stays on course will become Billie Eilish’s 10th Top 20 hit in the UK, and fifth Top 40 this year alone. See Billie Eilish's full Official Chart history here.

