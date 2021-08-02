 
Monday Aug 02 2021
Web Desk

Dev Patel gets candid about 'one of the worst movies' he's ever done

Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Maybe its a fear of how I would fit into that world, Patel revealed
Dev Patel got candid about his career trajectory, pertaining to what he thinks is the 'worst movie' he has ever been in.

The Green Knight actor recently told The New York Times that he has annoyed his agents in the past as he's been known to turn down major blockbusters. "Maybe it's a fear of how I would fit into that world," Patel said, referencing "one of the worst movies I've ever done."

"I shouldn't even bring it up, but do a quick IMDb search and you'll know what it is," Patel said,

The movie in question is The Last Airbender, which bagged five Razzies, including worst picture (plus a worst supporting actor nomination for Patel).

The actor said he fell prey to the pressure of working with green screens and special effects.

"I didn't really flourish in that position," he explained. "I take my hat off to all those incredible actors that do Marvel movies where it's, like, big, noisy fans and green screen and tennis balls and whatnot."

"That kind of speaks to my natural low self-esteem: You're there with really impressive creatures, the best of the best, and you're like, 'I don't know what I have to offer in this space,'" Patel said of his Best Supporting Actor nod for his performance in Lion.

