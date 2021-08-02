Sarah Ferguson sheds light on life as a working royal: 'Taking it slow post lockdown'

Sarah Ferguson painted a pretty normal picture of her life in the Palace

Sarah Ferguson came forth revealing her day to day life as a member of the royal family.



The Duchess, who was previously married to Prince Andrew, painted a pretty normal picture of her life in the Palace.

She told The Times that she typically begins her day waking up at 6:30 AM, and starting off with about an hour of meditation.

She rarely misses breakfast, which she called her “most important meal of the day” which usually consisted of soft boiled eggs, toast and a tangerine.

She said she keeps in shape, training “when she can” doing push ups, sit ups and stairs. She then checks in with her publisher everyday, who calls her “the general” about her new book. She said she is also currently working on a screenplay.

If in UK, Fergie said she stays with her ex-husband at the Royal Lodge, though she “wouldn’t call [Royal Lodge] my home as that would be presumptuous.”

“I love to unwind with a glass of burgundy. I’m taking it very slowly post lockdown. I don’t want to rush back out there. And I’m definitely not dating. I like to have a proper dinner, but I don’t cook — I can’t. I haven’t the patience,” she said.



The Duchess then binge watches a movie or series before sleeping, with no scheduled daily bedtime.