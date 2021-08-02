 
Monday Aug 02 2021
Kelly Clarkson is ‘angry, shocked and sad’ over latest development in divorce war

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Kelly Clarkson is upset amidst her divorce after she was recently ordered to pay $200,000 to Blackstock
American singer Kelly Clarkson is reportedly fuming during her divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

A source close to the American Idol alum spoke to HollywoodLife about how the musician is experiencing difficult feelings amidst her divorce after she was recently ordered to pay $200,000 to Blackstock monthly in child and spousal support.

“Kelly is dealing with all the emotions one can deal with concerning her divorce. She has been sad, angry, shocked and every emotion one can feel, she has felt it,” said the source.

“She never wanted it to get nasty, never wanted it to be a thing that she will have to deal with for a long time, but it is now a part of her everyday life,” they shared.

“She thinks it is crazy that she has to spend so much money in support. Her work is keeping her busy and away from it for a period of time in the day but it’s always in the back of her mind and it is clearly upsetting,” added the insider.

“It is a very stressful and emotional time. We are almost certain to get some interesting music from it all,” they added. 

