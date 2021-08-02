Fetty Wap's daughter passes away at the age of 4

Fetty Wap is coming to terms with an immeasurable loss following the death of his daughter at just the tender age of four.

It was announced that the 30-year-old’s daughter Lauren Maxwell had passed away after the child’s mother Turquoise Miami shared the news on Instagram.

The post showed the little girl playing in a swimming pool.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," Turquoise captioned the post.

"If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'i love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."

It has yet to be confirmed what caused Lauren’s death and when exactly it happened.

As per reports Fetty dedicated his July 25 Rolling Loud Miami performance to his little girl.

He is also the father to five other children.







