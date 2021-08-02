 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Peter Phillips reveals the ‘worst part’ of Prince Philip’s funeral

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Peter Phillips recently weighed in on the “absolute worth part” of his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

He got candid over it all during his interview with BBC and was quoted saying, “Our thoughts immediately went to my grandmother. We've been trying to support her as much as we can.”

“Everybody saw the image of Her Majesty sitting alone. It would have been the same for any other family, the hardest part is not being able to hug those closest to the person who's been lost.”

“It's the same for a lot of families. There have been some great sadnesses but at the same time you've got to try to take the positives out of these situations, whether that be new life, or happy memories, that's what you've got to focus on.”

In regards to Prince Philips’ legacy, “He was such a fixture of all of our lives. He is sorely missed. He lived a remarkable life and if any of us can even live half the life that he did, we would all be extraordinarily happy.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles to invoke ‘a stroke’ as king against Prince Harry

Prince Charles to invoke ‘a stroke’ as king against Prince Harry
Sarah Ferguson spills the beans on the ‘biggest honor’ of her life

Sarah Ferguson spills the beans on the ‘biggest honor’ of her life
The Weeknd shares why he would not date non-famous people

The Weeknd shares why he would not date non-famous people
Suga reminisces over BTS’ genre jump over the years: ‘We all grew’

Suga reminisces over BTS’ genre jump over the years: ‘We all grew’
Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music

Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music
BTS’ Jimin weighs in on unknowingly harboring resentment, pain

BTS’ Jimin weighs in on unknowingly harboring resentment, pain
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds adorably recreate their first date decade later

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds adorably recreate their first date decade later
Guns N’ Roses release first covid-era show ‘November Rain’

Guns N’ Roses release first covid-era show ‘November Rain’
BTS’ Jimin unveils downsides of earning a lot of money very young

BTS’ Jimin unveils downsides of earning a lot of money very young
Johnny Depp gets decisive victory against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp gets decisive victory against ex-wife Amber Heard
Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious

Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious
Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

Latest

view all