Peter Phillips reveals the ‘worst part’ of Prince Philip’s funeral

Peter Phillips recently weighed in on the “absolute worth part” of his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.



He got candid over it all during his interview with BBC and was quoted saying, “Our thoughts immediately went to my grandmother. We've been trying to support her as much as we can.”



“Everybody saw the image of Her Majesty sitting alone. It would have been the same for any other family, the hardest part is not being able to hug those closest to the person who's been lost.”

“It's the same for a lot of families. There have been some great sadnesses but at the same time you've got to try to take the positives out of these situations, whether that be new life, or happy memories, that's what you've got to focus on.”

In regards to Prince Philips’ legacy, “He was such a fixture of all of our lives. He is sorely missed. He lived a remarkable life and if any of us can even live half the life that he did, we would all be extraordinarily happy.”