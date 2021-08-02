 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

The Weeknd shares why he would not date non-famous people

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

The Weeknd shares why he would not date non-famous people

The Weeknd has opened up on why he has never been the one to date non-famous folks.

Speaking in an interview with GQ, the Blinding Lights singer said that considering his high-profile lifestyle, he admitted to feeling "guilty" of bringing a regular person to the spotlight.

"That's why I don't…I try not to do too much," he admitted. 

"I just try not to bring attention to myself. And I just love being in normal situations, man. It's such a great feeling. To be able to just like go on a walk and not being in a [expletive] SUV."

The singer, who dated Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid in the past, was recently spotted with Angelina Jolie and had sparked frenzy.

While their relationship is not clear, one thing that the Save Your Tears singer is sure of is wanting to start a family.

"I eventually want a family. I know I say I don't, but I know I do. I want children."

"I guess I say it because I like the trajectory of my career," he clarified regarding not wanting children. 

"But also I feel like having children would influence me and inspire me more."

More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music

Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music
BTS’ Jimin weighs in on unknowingly harboring resentment, pain

BTS’ Jimin weighs in on unknowingly harboring resentment, pain
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds adorably recreate their first date decade later

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds adorably recreate their first date decade later
Guns N’ Roses release first covid-era show ‘November Rain’

Guns N’ Roses release first covid-era show ‘November Rain’
BTS’ Jimin unveils downsides of earning a lot of money very young

BTS’ Jimin unveils downsides of earning a lot of money very young
Johnny Depp gets decisive victory against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp gets decisive victory against ex-wife Amber Heard
Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious

Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious
Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Jungle Cruise’ becoming no. 1 worldwide

Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Jungle Cruise’ becoming no. 1 worldwide
BTS' Suga puts K-pop music labels on the spot for mistreating artists

BTS' Suga puts K-pop music labels on the spot for mistreating artists
Ariana Grande teases major video game collaboration for ‘Rift Tour’

Ariana Grande teases major video game collaboration for ‘Rift Tour’
Fetty Wap's daughter passes away at the age of 4

Fetty Wap's daughter passes away at the age of 4

Latest

view all