 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘utterly nervous’ over Prince George’s future

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Experts recently weighed in on the nervousness Prince William and Kate Middleton share regarding Prince George and his future role as king.

The claim has been brought forward by sources close to the royal family and during their interview with Us Weekly, they were quoted saying, “Of course, William and Kate are nervous about what the future holds for George.”

“He’s growing up in a different era to his parents. Times have changed since then. There wasn’t social media or internet trolls when William and Kate were children.”

Reason being, “The Cambridges feel it’s necessary to shield George, Charlotte and Louis from the spotlight and have become cautious about the appearances [they] make. Kate and William are being more selective about the events he attends.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William risk losing precious moments with Prince George, Charlotte

Kate Middleton, Prince William risk losing precious moments with Prince George, Charlotte
Reese Witherspoon announces the sale of ‘Hello Sunshine’ media company

Reese Witherspoon announces the sale of ‘Hello Sunshine’ media company
The Weeknd touches on ‘blurred’ personal vs. professional lines

The Weeknd touches on ‘blurred’ personal vs. professional lines
Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle’s ‘guts’ for US presidential bid

Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle’s ‘guts’ for US presidential bid
Prince Charles to invoke ‘a stroke’ as king against Prince Harry

Prince Charles to invoke ‘a stroke’ as king against Prince Harry
Sarah Ferguson spills the beans on the ‘biggest honor’ of her life

Sarah Ferguson spills the beans on the ‘biggest honor’ of her life
The Weeknd shares why he would not date non-famous people

The Weeknd shares why he would not date non-famous people
Suga reminisces over BTS’ genre jump over the years: ‘We all grew’

Suga reminisces over BTS’ genre jump over the years: ‘We all grew’
Peter Phillips reveals the ‘worst part’ of Prince Philip’s funeral

Peter Phillips reveals the ‘worst part’ of Prince Philip’s funeral
Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music

Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music
BTS’ Jimin weighs in on unknowingly harboring resentment, pain

BTS’ Jimin weighs in on unknowingly harboring resentment, pain
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds adorably recreate their first date decade later

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds adorably recreate their first date decade later

Latest

view all