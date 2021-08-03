Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘utterly nervous’ over Prince George’s future

Experts recently weighed in on the nervousness Prince William and Kate Middleton share regarding Prince George and his future role as king.



The claim has been brought forward by sources close to the royal family and during their interview with Us Weekly, they were quoted saying, “Of course, William and Kate are nervous about what the future holds for George.”



“He’s growing up in a different era to his parents. Times have changed since then. There wasn’t social media or internet trolls when William and Kate were children.”

Reason being, “The Cambridges feel it’s necessary to shield George, Charlotte and Louis from the spotlight and have become cautious about the appearances [they] make. Kate and William are being more selective about the events he attends.”