Billie Eilish looks set to top album charts with Happier Than Ever

Tuesday Aug 03 2021
Billie Eilish is poised to top this week’s album charts with her second album Happier Than Ever, which was released on July 30, as it has secured more physical sales than the rest of the top ten combined, according to the Official Charts Company.

The album has also had the most downloads in the week so far. It's follow-up to her double-platinum debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The award-winning singer's three songs from the album - the title track Happier Than Ever, Getting Older and Oxytocin - are also on track to debut in the Top 40 of the UK singles chart this week.

The record has received a positive reception from critics, including El Hunt of NME who gave the album a maximum score of five stars and hailed it as establishing the 19-year-old singer as “one of her generation’s most significant pop artists”.

Billie Eilish, who writes and produces her work alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell, had a launch party for the album over the weekend.

