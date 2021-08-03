 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

The Weeknd admits he gave up drugs and alcohol so he can start a family

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

The Weeknd spoke to GQ and admitted that he now only occasionally does weed and drinks alcohol
The Weeknd spoke to GQ and admitted that he now only occasionally does weed and drinks alcohol

Canadian singer The Weeknd has come forth to detail his past struggles with drugs and how he has now become ‘sober lite.’

The 31-year-old Save Your Tears singer spoke to GQ and admitted that while he occasionally does weed and drinks alcohol, he is otherwise sober.

The Weeknd admits he gave up drugs and alcohol so he can start a family

“I like sober lite,” he said, adding: “I’m not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be. The romance of drinking isn’t there.”

“It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it. And I’ve spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don’t need it. Because for a lot of people, it’s hard to shake it. But I knew I didn’t want it,” he said.

The singer also said that he decided to give up hard drugs as he wished to start a family in the future.

“I know I say I don’t, but I know I do. I want children. I like the trajectory of my career. But also I feel like having children would influence me and inspire me more,” he said. 

More From Entertainment:

'Lord of the Rings' series to be ready for global release in September 2022

'Lord of the Rings' series to be ready for global release in September 2022
Matt Damon addresses backlash on his use of homophobic slur

Matt Damon addresses backlash on his use of homophobic slur
Reese Witherspoon's women-focused company purchased by private equity group

Reese Witherspoon's women-focused company purchased by private equity group
Gwen Stefani puts her hubby Blake Shelton on her shoes' top to express her love

Gwen Stefani puts her hubby Blake Shelton on her shoes' top to express her love
Victoria Beckham and David support Brooklyn's lovebird Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham and David support Brooklyn's lovebird Nicola Peltz
Amazon to launch ´Lord of the Rings´ series in September 2022

Amazon to launch ´Lord of the Rings´ series in September 2022
Meghan Markle's star-studded 40th birthday bash to be graced by Oprah and other celebs

Meghan Markle's star-studded 40th birthday bash to be graced by Oprah and other celebs
Lady Gaga wows in Kate Middleton's style during her latest outing in NYC

Lady Gaga wows in Kate Middleton's style during her latest outing in NYC
Jennifer Aniston and Friends co-stars reunite for a special cause

Jennifer Aniston and Friends co-stars reunite for a special cause
Kim Kardashian teases Kanye West in style as she shares her new beach snaps

Kim Kardashian teases Kanye West in style as she shares her new beach snaps
Billie Eilish explains her difficulty with body image

Billie Eilish explains her difficulty with body image
Billie Eilish looks set to top album charts with Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish looks set to top album charts with Happier Than Ever

Latest

view all