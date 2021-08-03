The Weeknd spoke to GQ and admitted that he now only occasionally does weed and drinks alcohol

Canadian singer The Weeknd has come forth to detail his past struggles with drugs and how he has now become ‘sober lite.’

The 31-year-old Save Your Tears singer spoke to GQ and admitted that while he occasionally does weed and drinks alcohol, he is otherwise sober.

The Weeknd admits he gave up drugs and alcohol so he can start a family

“I like sober lite,” he said, adding: “I’m not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be. The romance of drinking isn’t there.”

“It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it. And I’ve spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don’t need it. Because for a lot of people, it’s hard to shake it. But I knew I didn’t want it,” he said.

The singer also said that he decided to give up hard drugs as he wished to start a family in the future.

“I know I say I don’t, but I know I do. I want children. I like the trajectory of my career. But also I feel like having children would influence me and inspire me more,” he said.