DaBaby apologizes for his homophobic and sexist remarks after facing backlash

American rapper DaBaby has issued an apology for his recent homophobic remarks that stirred chaos all around with fans and celebrities condemning him.

In an extensive Instagram post, the rapper apologized for the hurt he caused through his ‘triggering’ comments that were made earlier this week on Sunday.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," he wrote.

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me—knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance—has been challenging,” he continued.

“I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That's what I needed and it was received.”

"Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. -DaBaby,” he said as he concluded the post.

DaBaby -- whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk -- sparked widespread backlash during a concert at the end of July, when he was accused of spreading misinformation about HIV and AIDS.



"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two, three weeks, put your cell phone light up," he told the Miami crowd, according to videos shared on social media.

He also made homophobic comments and insulting statements about women.

Major names in music including Elton John, who founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and Madonna, a longtime proponent of HIV/AIDS research, called out the 29-year-old for spreading misinformation and contributing to the stigma around the diseases.