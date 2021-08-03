Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney sought therapy after bullying scandal

The Canadin stylist said she sought refuge in sobriety after being cancelled

Meghan Markle's close friend Jessica Mulroney said she had to undergo therapy after her white privilege scandal surfaced.



“I’ve spoken about mental illness for years as well as being a hard worker my whole life but never thought I’d have to go through intense treatment the way I did this year,” she began writing in a lengthy Instagram post.

Reminding her followers “there is hope” at the end of the tunnel, Mulroney wrote, “I’ve found it through sobriety and therapy. My life is happy again. I wish this for you all.”



Mulroney also mentioned the people who shunned her during this time, "It can be lonely having the world, friends distance from you and not even ask how you are,” Mulroneu added, who is rumored to be godmother to Markle’s 2-year-old son, Archie. “But, thankfully, you find the things that truly matter….”