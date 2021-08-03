 
Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee official emblem unveiled

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

The official emblem of British Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee has been revealed, following a national competition.

The Buckingham Palace revealed the emblem on its official social media handles on Tuesday.

According to the palace, the winning entry was designed by 19-year-old Edward Roberts, a graphic design student from Nottinghamshire.

Edward’s design was selected by a panel of expert judges and will feature throughout the Jubilee celebrations, from official merchandise to street party cupcakes.

The emblem has been inspired by the Queen’s historic reign.

The purple nods to the Robe of Estate, worn by the Queen at the Coronation.

A continuous platinum line symbolises the Queen’s 70 years as Monarch.

The font reflects the Order of Service of the Coronation.

