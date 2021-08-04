Jennifer Aniston reacts to TikTok videos of a lookalike: 'It freaked me out'

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston has reacted to viral TikTok videos of a lookalike mimicking her work on the hit sitcom.



In viral clips, TikTok user @she_plusthree – real name Lisa Tranel – is seen impersonating Aniston’s character, lip-synching some of her lines from 'Friends'.

In conversation with InStyle, The Morning Show star said of the videos: “A friend sent that to me. I watched it, and it freaked me out.”

During her interview, Aniston also discussed Tranel’s likeness to her: “She’s not exactly like me, but of all the people who have said, ‘I look just like you,’ she was pretty close. Sometimes you say, ‘Thanks?’ And other times it’s, ‘Wow, thank you.’”

The actress also lauded Saturday Night Live’s Vanessa Bayer impression of her. “I remember someone saying, ‘Did you see the impression of you on SNL?’ My first response was, ‘What? No, I’m not impression-worthy.’ They played it for me and, ‘That is so not the way I sound.’ Then I was like, ‘Uh, oh. Oh, I see.’”

