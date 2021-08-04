 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga delight fans as they announce new album ‘Love for Sale'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga delight fans as they announce new album ‘Love for Sale

Legendary singer Tony Bennett, who turns 95 years old today, has announced a new collaborative album with music sensation Lady Gaga, Love for Sale, which arrives October 1.

'Love for Sale', which follows the singers’ 2014 album Cheek to Cheek, was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City. 

Bennett and Lady Gaga shared their rendition of ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ on Tuesday.

Bennet is set to perform the first of two shows with Lady Gaga in New York’s Radio City Music Hall this evening, with the second show scheduled for August 5. These will reportedly mark the “last NYC performances of [Bennett’s] career.” 

More From Entertainment:

DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology

DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology

Jennifer Aniston reacts to TikTok videos of a lookalike: 'It freaked me out'

Jennifer Aniston reacts to TikTok videos of a lookalike: 'It freaked me out'
Jennifer Aniston reveals her stance on COVID-19 vaccines

Jennifer Aniston reveals her stance on COVID-19 vaccines
Ushna Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Ushna Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth's daughter set to become first woman to hold the title of Captain-General of the Royal Marines

Queen Elizabeth's daughter set to become first woman to hold the title of Captain-General of the Royal Marines
Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner over breach of modelling contract

Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner over breach of modelling contract
'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The actor who played Hayme Hatun's brother passes away

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The actor who played Hayme Hatun's brother passes away
Lizzo announces to release new album 'Rumors'

Lizzo announces to release new album 'Rumors'

Kanye West hints at collaboration with The Weeknd?

Kanye West hints at collaboration with The Weeknd?
Rita Ora, Taika Waititi make red carpet debut as couple

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi make red carpet debut as couple

Queen's grandson opens up about hardest part of Prince Philip's funeral

Queen's grandson opens up about hardest part of Prince Philip's funeral
Jason Momoa shares that this Game of Thrones question left him feeling icky

Jason Momoa shares that this Game of Thrones question left him feeling icky

Latest

view all