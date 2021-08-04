Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga delight fans as they announce new album ‘Love for Sale'

Legendary singer Tony Bennett, who turns 95 years old today, has announced a new collaborative album with music sensation Lady Gaga, Love for Sale, which arrives October 1.

'Love for Sale', which follows the singers’ 2014 album Cheek to Cheek, was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City.



Bennett and Lady Gaga shared their rendition of ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ on Tuesday.

Bennet is set to perform the first of two shows with Lady Gaga in New York’s Radio City Music Hall this evening, with the second show scheduled for August 5. These will reportedly mark the “last NYC performances of [Bennett’s] career.”