Wednesday Aug 04 2021
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey spread colour of love as they enjoy romantic road trip

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Canadian musician Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber looked smitten in snapshots from their dreamed journey to highway on Tuesday.

The award-winning pop star offered fans a look into their travels via a fun 'photo dump' on Tuesday, sharing nine smiley snaps of their adventure to Instagram.

Undoubtedly, The celebrity couple's destination wasn't clear, they certainly looked like they were happy to be away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and New York.

Hailey Bieber was more than happy to hit the road with her husband of nearly three-years, seen gazing at him sweetly in the first shot. Justin held onto his love's hand while wearing his red and yellow flannel open to reveal his tattooed chest.

