Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get emotional as they reunite in UK

Priyanka Chopra shared blissful moments on Instagram as she reunited with Nick Jonas in the UK after living apart for long stretches of time this year.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Priyanka posted a picture of herself and Nick Jonas, locked in embrace. She wrote in her caption, "He's home," adding a read heart emoji.

The global acting icon received love and praise from fans and friends after sharing heartwarming post. Her friend Natasha Poonawalla and her manager Anjula Acharia dropped heart emojis in the comments section.



Priyanka Chopra has been based in the UK, working on back-to-back projects, while Nick Jonas has been staying in Los Angeles.

