 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get emotional as they reunite in UK

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get emotional as they reunite in UK

Priyanka Chopra shared blissful moments on Instagram as she reunited with Nick Jonas in the UK after living apart for long stretches of time this year.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Priyanka posted a picture of herself and Nick Jonas, locked in embrace. She wrote in her caption, "He's home," adding a read heart emoji. 

The global acting icon received love and praise from fans and friends after sharing heartwarming post. Her friend Natasha Poonawalla and her manager Anjula Acharia dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Priyanka Chopra has been based in the UK, working on back-to-back projects, while Nick Jonas has been staying in Los Angeles.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle may use friendship with Kamala Harris and Obamas to 'promote her political ambitions'

Meghan Markle may use friendship with Kamala Harris and Obamas to 'promote her political ambitions'
Prince Harry suffers 'psychological blow' over losing his royal patronages, claims expert

Prince Harry suffers 'psychological blow' over losing his royal patronages, claims expert
BTS makes new record with Butter

BTS makes new record with Butter
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey spread colour of love as they enjoy romantic road trip

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey spread colour of love as they enjoy romantic road trip
Victoria Beckham leaves fans divided as she shares her new royal-styled dress

Victoria Beckham leaves fans divided as she shares her new royal-styled dress
DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology

DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga delight fans as they announce new album ‘Love for Sale'

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga delight fans as they announce new album ‘Love for Sale'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to TikTok videos of a lookalike: 'It freaked me out'

Jennifer Aniston reacts to TikTok videos of a lookalike: 'It freaked me out'
Jennifer Aniston reveals her stance on COVID-19 vaccines

Jennifer Aniston reveals her stance on COVID-19 vaccines
Ushna Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Ushna Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth's daughter set to become first woman to hold the title of Captain-General of the Royal Marines

Queen Elizabeth's daughter set to become first woman to hold the title of Captain-General of the Royal Marines
Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner over breach of modelling contract

Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner over breach of modelling contract

Latest

view all