Jennifer Aniston talks about the lasting legacy of the 90s sitcom ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston spoke about the show’s lasting legacy and how its impact is ‘eternal'

American actor Jennifer Aniston is raving about the nineties iconic sitcom Friends, in which she played the pivotal role of Rachel Green.

During a chat with InStyle, the 52-year-old A-lister spoke about the show’s lasting legacy and how its impact is ‘eternal.’

“This is eternal. It’s not just out there in the ether or on a television set you’ve passed by, but in our actual bodies — our DNA, our bloodstream, our cells,” she said.

“It was a unicorn of an experience. For whatever reason, we were all at the right place at the right time, and we created something that landed its little flag on a lot of people’s hearts around the world,” she continued.

She also revealed that she is now unable to imagine a universe where she did not play the character of Rachel Green.

“Just one little moment — a last-minute audition [for Friends] that I got at 6 o’clock the night before I had to be there — and boom,” she added.