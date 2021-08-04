 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Camilla Cabello's 'Cindrella' trailer out now: Watch here

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Camilla Cabellos Cindrella trailer out now: Watch here
Camilla Cabello's 'Cindrella' trailer out now: Watch here

Camilla Cabello is re-telling the classic Disney tale with new twists.

On Tuesday, director Kay Cannon released the official trailer of Disney classic Cinderella featuring Cabello on Amazon Prime.

The storyline has more of a feminist take for Cabello's Ella, who dreams to be a fashion designer and entrepreneur one day. 

However, things are not easy for the character who has to break the shackles of her miserable life with her stepmother (Idina Menzel) and stepsisters. 

Audiences are also charmed by Billy Porter, playing the role of Fabulous Godmother. 

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Kathy Griffin reveals she attempted suicide in 2020 after addiction to pills

Kathy Griffin reveals she attempted suicide in 2020 after addiction to pills

Jennifer Aniston calls media intrusion in Britney Spears' life 'heartbreaking'

Jennifer Aniston calls media intrusion in Britney Spears' life 'heartbreaking'
Queen Elizabeth, royal family wish Meghan Markle a very happy birthday

Queen Elizabeth, royal family wish Meghan Markle a very happy birthday
R. Kelly appears in New York court before sex abuse trial begins

R. Kelly appears in New York court before sex abuse trial begins
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds bring their fashion A-game to Free Guy premiere

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds bring their fashion A-game to Free Guy premiere
Brian Austin Green stans North West's controversial painting: 'The kids are painting these'

Brian Austin Green stans North West's controversial painting: 'The kids are painting these'
Jennifer Aniston talks about the lasting legacy of the 90s sitcom ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston talks about the lasting legacy of the 90s sitcom ‘Friends’

Kate Middleton, Prince William send birthday wishes to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, Prince William send birthday wishes to Meghan Markle
Tan France says he is going to be a typical desi Muslim dad to son Ismail

Tan France says he is going to be a typical desi Muslim dad to son Ismail
Sarah Ferguson applauds Harry and Meghan, says Diana would be ‘proud’ of them

Sarah Ferguson applauds Harry and Meghan, says Diana would be ‘proud’ of them
Selena Gomez hits back at ‘The Good Fight’ for mocking her organ transplant

Selena Gomez hits back at ‘The Good Fight’ for mocking her organ transplant
Khloe Kardashian gets candid about a dilemma she faces with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian gets candid about a dilemma she faces with daughter True

Latest

view all