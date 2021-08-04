Camilla Cabello's 'Cindrella' trailer out now: Watch here

Camilla Cabello is re-telling the classic Disney tale with new twists.

On Tuesday, director Kay Cannon released the official trailer of Disney classic Cinderella featuring Cabello on Amazon Prime.

The storyline has more of a feminist take for Cabello's Ella, who dreams to be a fashion designer and entrepreneur one day.

However, things are not easy for the character who has to break the shackles of her miserable life with her stepmother (Idina Menzel) and stepsisters.

Audiences are also charmed by Billy Porter, playing the role of Fabulous Godmother.

