Meghan Markle shares her birthday with Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, Duchess Camella and several other members of the British royal family on Wednesday sent birthday greetings to Meghan Markle who turned 40.

The royal family members used their social media accounts to wish the Duchess of Sussex on her birthday.

Meghan turned 40 a couple of months she gave birth to her second child with Prince Harry in the United States.

As fans of the former American actress wished her on her birthday, a CNN reporter said that August 4th has also long marked another special day for the Royals. Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was born on this day in 1900.

Queen Mother died in March 2002 at the age of 102 years.