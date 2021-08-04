'What's wrong with The Rock's abs?': Dwayne Johnson makes comes clean

Dwayne Johnson did not shy away when it came to talking about his famous physique.

The 49-year-old, who is known for his abs and six pack, sat down for an interview alongside his The Jungle Cruise costar Emily Blunt to dish out the answers for The Web’s Most Searched Questions for Wired.

In the segment a question popped up asking "What's wrong with The Rock's abs?" to which the wrestler-turned-actor laughed and proceeded to say how messed up the inquiry was.

"There's nothing wrong with them," he said. "Here's the thing. I think because on Instagram these fitness models have these incredible six, eight, 12, 24-pack stomachs. ... I've got a five-and-a-half pack, sometimes a four-and-a-half-pack."

He explained that a previous injury from his wrestling days altered the way his stomach looks.

"The problem was, which a lot of people don't know, in a wrestling match, I tore the top of my quad off my pelvis. That caused a chain reaction and it tore my abdomen wall. So then I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery ... so, they're not, like, perfect abs."