Camila Cabello reminisces over ‘liberating’ body positive TikTok

Camila Cabello recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her body positive TikTok, as well as the liberating impact it’s brought on her own journey towards self-acceptance.

The singer got candid over it all during her interview with the UK morning show,

During the course of her interview on Lorraine ITV's with Ross King, Cabello also referenced her body positive TikTok, in an attempt to normalize stretch marks and cellulite.

“I think that social media can be a good thing. For me, like posting about that video that I posted about my body and being like, 'I have cellulite and stretch marks and gain weight sometimes and that's normal'—having messages like that feels really liberating.”

At the end of the day, Cabello considers her platform a blessing, “The thing I'm thankful for social media is that it lets me kind of take control of my own narrative and actually share who I am, as opposed to people telling other people who they think I am...That definitely makes me feel better because the other thing is just really frustrating.”