Kathy Griffin issues post-surgical update after lung cancer surgery

American comedian Kathy Griffin recently took to social media and updated fans on the status of her health post lung surgery.

The comedian shared the update on Twitter with a caption that read, “Wow! I’m so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew.”



“I was very nervous about opening up on @Nightline re my suicidal ideations and my prescription pill addiction. This keychain means the world to me. One day at a time.”

Check it out below: