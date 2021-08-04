Eagle eyed fans spot Lilibet's photo in Meghan Markle’s birthday video

Royal fans have made a rather remarkable discovery regarding baby Lilibet through eagle eyed precision.

The revelation was made during Meghan Markle’s two-minute clip highlighting the milestone of her 40th birthday.

For those unversed, the video has been released on the couple's official Archewell website and highlights the Duchess' 40x40 plan, in celebration for her 40th year of life.



In the video fans spotted a collection of photographs, each seemingly including baby Archie, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle herself and even baby Lilibet allegedly.

Fan speculation regarding this newest edition to the family began mainly due to the existing radio silence on the mater. One fan started the conversation when they claimed, “I like to think that on the three photos joined, the one in the middle is a photo of Harry holding Lili.”

Another seemingly explained the entire photo spread and added, “Looks like photo 1 is Archie, 2 Meghan and Harry, 3 Harry holding Lili about to give her a kiss and 4 Meg or Doria holding Archie.”

Check it out below:



