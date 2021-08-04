BTS’ RM touches on dive into English-language songs: ‘Music has no boundaries’

BTS’ RM recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the group’s recent shift into English centered songs.

The singer and leader got candid during his most recent interview with TIME.



There he spoke out about the band’s recent English-focused break into the international market and explained his thoughts regarding the lack of boundaries music carries.

He was quoted saying, “Language doesn’t matter to us that much like the past, I guess. We want to transcend everything, even ourselves too. So I guess that’s the power of music. In general, language, topic, there’s no borders, boundaries, or limits.”

