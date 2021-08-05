Queen, Kate Middleton and William wish Meghan Markle a very happy birthday

 
Senior royal members, including the Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton and others have sent their best wishes to the Duchess of Sussex on her 40th birthday.

The official Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a message, writing “Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” alongside a picture of Meghan and a birthday cake emoji.

The Queen’s official account posted three pictures to mark the occasion, including a photo of Meghan, the Duke of Sussex and their son Archie on their 2019 royal tour to South Africa.

The post said: “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!” The Clarence House account for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also tweeted a picture of Meghan smiling, writing: “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday.”

Meghan and Harry are likely to have planned a low-key celebration as they are reportedly taking time off to care for the latest addition to their family, baby Lilibet – known as Lili – who was born exactly two months ago on June 4.

