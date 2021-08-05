 
Thursday Aug 05 2021
Victoria Beckham's favourite dress draws strong reaction as fans compare it to Annabelle

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Victoria Beckham's white dress with a ruffled bib drew comparisons to horror movie doll Annabelle as fans reacted to the fashion designer's latest choice.

The renowned fashion designer's latest outfit choice has drawn comparisons to the creepy doll from the horror movie Annabelle.

The 47-year-old shared snaps of herself in the £1,450 garment to her Instagram and the look drew a strong reaction from her followers.

Reacting to a video of the outfit, one user commented: 'The beginning of the first slide, I thought it was the Annabelle doll.'

Another user said: 'It's like a high fashion Annabelle,' while another added: 'Is that you Annabelle???'

One follower compared Victoria Beckham's outfit to The Handmaid's Tale while others simply said they were not fans, with one writing: 'Omg this is so weird' and another said: 'Looks good for Halloween.'

