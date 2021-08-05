Victoria Beckham's favourite dress draws strong reaction as fans compare it to Annabelle

Victoria Beckham's white dress with a ruffled bib drew comparisons to horror movie doll Annabelle as fans reacted to the fashion designer's latest choice.



The 47-year-old shared snaps of herself in the £1,450 garment to her Instagram and the look drew a strong reaction from her followers.

Reacting to a video of the outfit, one user commented: 'The beginning of the first slide, I thought it was the Annabelle doll.'

Another user said: 'It's like a high fashion Annabelle,' while another added: 'Is that you Annabelle???'



One follower compared Victoria Beckham's outfit to The Handmaid's Tale while others simply said they were not fans, with one writing: 'Omg this is so weird' and another said: 'Looks good for Halloween.'