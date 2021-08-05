Adele 'very happy' with rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul, won't keep romance private

As per an insider the singer wants to go public with her romance very soon

Adele is on cloud nine after dating rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul and is not concerned about keeping thngs under wraps this time.



As per an insider the singer wants to go public with her romance very soon.

"She's very happy and loves being with him," the source said. According to the insider, Paul—who represents basketball superstar Lebron James—has an "outgoing" personality and a desire to be "out and about," which Adele has "embraced."

The insider went on to draw parallels between Adele’s previous relationship with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The two, who have a son together, they got divorced in March.

"She's not as concerned about being private with her life because she's very happy with Rich," the insider revealed, who calls the relationship a "bit of a whirlwind."

Adele is "enjoying learning about the sports world and meeting many of Rich's friends," they added about the 15-time Grammy winner. "She's going with it and is very happy."