Ryan Reynolds gushes over Mariah Carey for giving 'Free Guy' inspiration

Ryan Reynolds sees himself as "a huge" Mariah Carey fan.

The 44-year-old gushed over the singer’s 1995 hit Fantasy which is being featured in his upcoming action-comedy Free Guy, which will release on August 13.

Speaking to Variety, the Deadpool actor shared how the song was important during his creative process and lauded the vocal powerhouse for being "awesome" and "the engine of the film".

Speaking about how the song became part of Free Guy’s story line, the actor admitted that "it really was one of those weird things that happened naturally".

He continued: "I write to music anyway, and I initially put a song in the script by The Outfield called 'Your Love.' It’s an old ’80s tune. It’s great, but it just didn’t have that epic scale I was looking for."

He also recalled the instance when he spoke to the singer after getting his eureka moment when listening to her song.

"I got to speak with Mariah and talked to her a little bit about how much of an engine and an agent of progress that this song had been in terms of our creative process and the scripts," Ryan recalled of the conversation.