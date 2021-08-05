Fetty Wap's late 4-year-old daughter's cause of death determined

Fetty Wap’s four-year-old daughter Lauren’s death left many shook and it has been found how the four-year-old passed away.

According to TMZ, the little one passed away from "a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies”.

The outlet determined the cause of death after obtained an official death certificate.

As per the document, she passed away on June 24 at her residence in Riverdale, Georgia.

As per reports Fetty dedicated his July 25 Rolling Loud Miami performance to his little girl, a day after she died.

The 30-year-old also penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, three days after her mother Turquoise Miami revealed her child’s passing on social media.

On the post he shared an adorable photo of the little girl smiling from ear-to-ear along with a heartfelt note reading: "Hey mini me I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend."

He is also the father to five other children.