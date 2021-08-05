Duchess Camilla spills anti-aging secrets for staying ‘supple’

Duchess Camilla recently spilled the beans on some of her tried and tested Holy Grail anti-aging secrets that help her maintain graceful and more ‘supple’ skin.



For those unversed, the Duchess had a habit of smoking in her youth but has since replaced that habit with a love for yoga, ballet and even Pilates.

The royal has shared her nuggets of wisdom during multiple national and international engagements.

One such occurred in a Singaporean community center where the royal highlighted her love for yoga and even shared some of its anti-aging effects.

She was quoted saying at the time, “It’s very good for you. It makes you much more supple. I think it’s very important as you get older to take exercise and stretch.”

In a later interview with The Telegraph she once again referenced her years of wisdom and touched on the importance of daily exercise on both the body and soul.

She told reporters, “I think we’ve all got to keep active. If we don’t, we’ll all seize up, you know, we won’t be able to get out of bed in the morning.”

In 2020 the Duchess even advocated for education over the ‘silent disease’ that is Osteoporosis. She issued a video message during World Osteoporosis Day and told fans, “It has, of course, been more challenging to get out and about this year, but we must all ensure, for the sake of our bones, that we stay as active as possible, even in the midst of a pandemic.”

At the time she also referenced the dangers of dieting on the body and addressed the dire need to be fully and wholly nourished. “It is this ridiculous dieting, cutting out dairy and all the things that are good for your bones” all for the sake of “fad diets” that deprive the bones of calcium.