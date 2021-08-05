 
Thursday Aug 05 2021
Sarah Ferguson branded ‘failed opportunist’ for losing royal family’s trust

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Sarah Ferguson recently came under fire for being a ‘failed opportunist’ who lost her chance with the Firm’s trust after a number of shocking antics.

The claim has been brought forward by Royally Us host Molly Mulshine.

During her most recent interview she was quoted saying. “An opportunist is someone who takes advantage of a good situation to work it into their favour and I would say that actually, Fergie is probably a failed opportunist.”

“I feel like she had the world at her feet, literally at her feet and kind of messed it up. I think Fergie shoots from the hip, I don’t think there’s any sort of chess game going on in her head, I think it’s checkers.”

