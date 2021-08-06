Prince Harry, Meghan Markle debugging master plan to be America’s new royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have a giant master plan in place which they intend to use to take America “by storm” and become its own royal family.



This claim has been brought forward by PR expert Andy Barr and during his interview with Closer magazine he claimed, "With restrictions easing and things slowly getting back to normal, I suspect Harry and Meghan will take this year by storm.”



“They’ve had their second child – and always said they’d only have two – so now, it’s all systems go. I think we’ll see a really heavy focus on their masterplan – solidifying their position as America’s ‘royal family’ – so there will definitely be more TV appearances.”

Not only that, Mr. Barr believes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could become “bigger than their A-list peers who are floating around Hollywood right now” in less than 10 years time.