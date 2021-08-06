 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Shakira's new dance video breaks internet: Watch

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Shakiras new dance video breaks internet: Watch

Music sensation Shakira wowed fans with her sensational dance moves to a sweet song 'You’ll survive it’s just one night'.

Shakira, who recently has dropped the video for the new song “Don’t Wait Up”, set floor ablaze with her killer moves to the track.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday,  the award-winning singer shared a mesmerising video, showing her steps to a sweet tune with a doll imitating her moves.

The singer's amazing post garnered more than a million likes within hours.

When music lovers ponder great music fans can’t resist the urge to contemplate Shakira. Her melodies are genuinely stunning and worth paying attention to on rehash. 

Shakira’s melodies like Hips Don’t Lie and Waka Waka were everyone’s ringtone when they previously delivered. She is a mainstream star with a worldwide reach.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra stuns with her true beauty in white ensemble

Priyanka Chopra stuns with her true beauty in white ensemble
Queen may 'never see' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet

Queen may 'never see' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet
Prince William and Kate Middleton upset over 'rudeness of people mocking George'

Prince William and Kate Middleton upset over 'rudeness of people mocking George'
Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande raise $3.5m for charity from their song 'Stuck With U'

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande raise $3.5m for charity from their song 'Stuck With U'
Kanye West, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre delight fans with clip of new song ‘Glory'

Kanye West, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre delight fans with clip of new song ‘Glory'
Nicole Kidman stuns in white dress on Nine Perfect Strangers' set

Nicole Kidman stuns in white dress on Nine Perfect Strangers' set
Britney Spears accuses father Jamie of selling off her assets

Britney Spears accuses father Jamie of selling off her assets
Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco wows with amazing rendition of Adele's Chasing Pavements

Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco wows with amazing rendition of Adele's Chasing Pavements
BTS’ Jimin details the exact moment fame started appearing ‘unreal’

BTS’ Jimin details the exact moment fame started appearing ‘unreal’
Daniel Radcliffe details characters he’d ‘love to bring to life’ in ‘Harry Potter’ reboot

Daniel Radcliffe details characters he’d ‘love to bring to life’ in ‘Harry Potter’ reboot
Jimin reacts to BTS’ ‘worrisome’ shift in language, concept

Jimin reacts to BTS’ ‘worrisome’ shift in language, concept
Samantha Markle blasts Meghan Markle’s ‘unhealthy obsession with Diana’

Samantha Markle blasts Meghan Markle’s ‘unhealthy obsession with Diana’

Latest

view all