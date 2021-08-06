Shakira's new dance video breaks internet: Watch

Music sensation Shakira wowed fans with her sensational dance moves to a sweet song 'You’ll survive it’s just one night'.

Shakira, who recently has dropped the video for the new song “Don’t Wait Up”, set floor ablaze with her killer moves to the track.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the award-winning singer shared a mesmerising video, showing her steps to a sweet tune with a doll imitating her moves.

The singer's amazing post garnered more than a million likes within hours.



When music lovers ponder great music fans can’t resist the urge to contemplate Shakira. Her melodies are genuinely stunning and worth paying attention to on rehash.



Shakira’s melodies like Hips Don’t Lie and Waka Waka were everyone’s ringtone when they previously delivered. She is a mainstream star with a worldwide reach.