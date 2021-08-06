Camila Cabello says she feels weird releasing new music amid pandemic

The Cuban singer said it just does not feel right to her to come up with new songs during the pandemic

Camila Cabello shared thoughts on why she has not released new music lately.

The Cuban singer said it jusst does not feel right to her to come up with new songs during the ongoing pandemic.

The Havana songstress said, “Delta variant has just gotten crazy here, and it was just starting to feel normal and good again. And it was so nice. It would just completely suck if we kept heading in this direction."



Cabello added, “It feels honestly weird now. It’s weird to get a sense… I don’t know, it was so fun making music and I feel like putting it out… because you’re not seeing people and you’re not feeling that energy from people, it can kind of feel like you don’t really know what’s going on when a song comes out.”



She then went on to add how she receives genuine feedback from boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

"I just trust his taste,” she said. “I always have. Even before we were dating I would send him songs and be like, ‘What do you think of this?''

