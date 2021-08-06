 
Friday Aug 06 2021
Web Desk

Britney Spears fawns over 'groundbreaking day': 'I have my own iPad'

Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Britney Spears fawns over ‘groundbreaking day’: ‘I have my own iPad'

Britney Spears recently took to social media and gushed over a groundbreaking change to her technological life as a first time owner of an iPad at the age of 39.

She announced the news over on Instagram and was quoted saying, “OK, guys, great news. I got my first iPad today. I am so excited.”

“This is just a groundbreaking day. I’ve always had a little phone, but now this iPad is in my hands, and I feel like my life is changing as we speak, and I am so excited. Upward bound, yes!”

“Could I do this if I were drunk, huh?” she asked, recreating the sobriety test scene from the 2011 film “Bridesmaids.”

Check it out below:



