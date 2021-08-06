 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears gives rare update on conservatorship battle against Jamie Spears

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Britney Spears gives rare update on conservatorship battle against Jamie Spears

Britney Spears gives rare update on conservatorship battle against Jamie Spears

Britney Spears recently took to social media and gave fans a rare update on her current conservatorship case.

The singer gave fans in extremely rare update regarding the state of her conservatorship via an Instagram video where she was quoted saying, “I’m sure a lot of you guys are wondering how I’m doing and since the cat is out of the bag, literally out of the bag, and you guys know my situation, I do wanna let you guys know that things are way better than what I ever anticipated.”

“And here are a couple of questions you guys asked me apart from the drama in the conservatorship.”

After cutting her video off at that moment, Spears re-entered with a dress change, from her favorite clothing store and went on to say, “I like the fact that they have clothes for men and women and I got this dress from there.”

More From Entertainment:

Stranger Things season 4 release date officially revealed

Stranger Things season 4 release date officially revealed
Royal Foundation's finances soared after Meghan Markle and Harry's exit: report

Royal Foundation's finances soared after Meghan Markle and Harry's exit: report

The Weeknd ditches red suit in music video Take My Breath

The Weeknd ditches red suit in music video Take My Breath

50 Cent reacts to Eminem, Nas collaboration

50 Cent reacts to Eminem, Nas collaboration

Weibo pulls celeb ranking list after Kris Wu's arrest

Weibo pulls celeb ranking list after Kris Wu's arrest

Britney Spears gets her first iPad at 39, says its 'groundbreaking'

Britney Spears gets her first iPad at 39, says its 'groundbreaking'
Nicki Minaj corrects Jessie J on how she got involved in 'Bang Bang'

Nicki Minaj corrects Jessie J on how she got involved in 'Bang Bang'
Rihanna steps out for shopping after earning billionaire status

Rihanna steps out for shopping after earning billionaire status

Latest

view all