 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Stranger Things season 4 release date officially revealed

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Stranger Things season 4 release date officially revealed

Stranger Things fans can breathe a huge sigh of relief as it has officially been announced that the fourth season will be releasing in 2022.

In an official post by Stranger Things' Instagram handle, it was teased that "it is almost here".

Previously the widely-loved show faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, pushing the show three years since the release of its third season.

While it does not give many spoilers, it certainly gives fans some ease to know that things are in motion for its release next year.

Season 3, at the time, set Netflix’s viewing records as more than 40million watched it within four days of its release.

It is expected that a similar reception will be given to Season 4.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Royal Foundation's finances soared after Meghan Markle and Harry's exit: report

Royal Foundation's finances soared after Meghan Markle and Harry's exit: report

The Weeknd ditches red suit in music video Take My Breath

The Weeknd ditches red suit in music video Take My Breath

50 Cent reacts to Eminem, Nas collaboration

50 Cent reacts to Eminem, Nas collaboration

Weibo pulls celeb ranking list after Kris Wu's arrest

Weibo pulls celeb ranking list after Kris Wu's arrest

Britney Spears gets her first iPad at 39, says its 'groundbreaking'

Britney Spears gets her first iPad at 39, says its 'groundbreaking'
Nicki Minaj corrects Jessie J on how she got involved in 'Bang Bang'

Nicki Minaj corrects Jessie J on how she got involved in 'Bang Bang'
Rihanna steps out for shopping after earning billionaire status

Rihanna steps out for shopping after earning billionaire status
Kanye West announces ‘countdown to Donda’ live stream event

Kanye West announces ‘countdown to Donda’ live stream event
Fetty Wap's daughter did not die from heart complications

Fetty Wap's daughter did not die from heart complications
Britney Spears fawns over ‘groundbreaking day’: ‘I have my own iPad'

Britney Spears fawns over ‘groundbreaking day’: ‘I have my own iPad'
Taylor Swift teases ‘Red’ album collaborations with word puzzle

Taylor Swift teases ‘Red’ album collaborations with word puzzle

Latest

view all