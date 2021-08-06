Stranger Things season 4 release date officially revealed

Stranger Things fans can breathe a huge sigh of relief as it has officially been announced that the fourth season will be releasing in 2022.

In an official post by Stranger Things' Instagram handle, it was teased that "it is almost here".

Previously the widely-loved show faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, pushing the show three years since the release of its third season.

While it does not give many spoilers, it certainly gives fans some ease to know that things are in motion for its release next year.

Season 3, at the time, set Netflix’s viewing records as more than 40million watched it within four days of its release.

It is expected that a similar reception will be given to Season 4.

Take a look:







