Victoria Beckham shares naturally beautiful selfie, looks unrecognizable in off-duty style

Victoria Beckham keeps her fans on their toes by sharing her latest pictures and videos from her styling session and fashion shoot, but this time the former Spice Girls star mesmerised them with her off-duty style.

David Beckham's darling left fans awe-struck with her casual appearance in long-sleeved top and leggings as she visited the Superblue art experience in Miami on Thursday with husband and children Harper and Romeo.

The fashionista looks unrecognizable as she posed for a selfie in the mirror at one of the exhibits, created by artist Es Devlin, Victoria looked gorgeous as she wore her favourite cape and a number of stacking rings.

The celebrity couple, in another sweet video on Victoria's Instagram Story, showed off their moves in the mirror, with the fashion designer joking: "A family of natural dancers!"



The sweet mom also shared a picture of daughter Harper wearing a mini-version of one her gowns from her collection - attracting massive response from fans.



Victoria Beckham and her footballer hubby David Beckham are back in Miami after enjoying a luxurious holiday in Italy.

