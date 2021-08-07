Jake Gyllenhaal baffles fans after admitting he doesn't believe in bathing regularly

Jake Gyllenhaal said he finds the idea of bathing completely unnecessary

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal has left quite a few people puzzled with his latest revelation about his bathing routine.

During a chat with Vanity Fair, the 40-year-old Brokeback Mountain star said he finds the idea of bathing completely unnecessary, and doing it less has proven to be better for his skin as well.

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” he said.

“I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves,” he went on to say.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star also said that is always baffled that loofahs come from nature” because they “feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true.”

Gyllenhaal’s statement comes not long after Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard also admitted to their non-frequent bathing rituals for their kids.