 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Jake Gyllenhaal baffles fans after admitting he doesn't believe in bathing regularly

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal said he finds the idea of bathing completely unnecessary
Jake Gyllenhaal said he finds the idea of bathing completely unnecessary

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal has left quite a few people puzzled with his latest revelation about his bathing routine.

During a chat with Vanity Fair, the 40-year-old Brokeback Mountain star said he finds the idea of bathing completely unnecessary, and doing it less has proven to be better for his skin as well.

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” he said.

“I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves,” he went on to say.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star also said that is always baffled that loofahs come from nature” because they “feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true.”

Gyllenhaal’s statement comes not long after Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard also admitted to their non-frequent bathing rituals for their kids.  

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds gushes over 'talented, multi-hyphenate' wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds gushes over 'talented, multi-hyphenate' wife Blake Lively

Royal expert reveals new things about Prince Harry's memoir

Royal expert reveals new things about Prince Harry's memoir
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on way to rebuild and repair their relationship

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on way to rebuild and repair their relationship
Billie Eilish continues winning streak as her Happier Than Ever tops UK albums chart

Billie Eilish continues winning streak as her Happier Than Ever tops UK albums chart
Game of Thrones' The Mountain shows off his power ahead of fight with British rival Eddie Hall

Game of Thrones' The Mountain shows off his power ahead of fight with British rival Eddie Hall
Victoria Beckham shares naturally beautiful selfie, looks unrecognizable in off-duty style

Victoria Beckham shares naturally beautiful selfie, looks unrecognizable in off-duty style
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fulfil Princess Diana's desire by moving to US?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fulfil Princess Diana's desire by moving to US?
Names of famous people who have acted on Meghan Markle's plea revealed

Names of famous people who have acted on Meghan Markle's plea revealed

Rihanna sizzles in black outfit as she appears with pals in NYC after becoming billionaire

Rihanna sizzles in black outfit as she appears with pals in NYC after becoming billionaire
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's rendition of 'I Get a Kick Out of You' winning hearts: Video

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's rendition of 'I Get a Kick Out of You' winning hearts: Video
Jamie Spears rejects Britney Spears’ call for Jamie Spears’ ‘immediate dismissal’

Jamie Spears rejects Britney Spears’ call for Jamie Spears’ ‘immediate dismissal’
Dr. Dre’s homeless daughter has been ‘reaching out to dad for help’

Dr. Dre’s homeless daughter has been ‘reaching out to dad for help’

Latest

view all