Miranda Lambert working on being vocal ally for the LGBTQ+ community

Saturday Aug 07 2021
Miranda Lambert is working to extend support and be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. 

The country singer said she can help the queer people bring change in the society through her efforts. 

"I do think we are in a moment of change and I have so much to learn," she told PEOPLE, adding that she "always" calls her brother Luke Lambert and his husband Marc when she isn't sure what to say.

Lambert further told the outlet, "I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love. Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and figuring out how I can be a part of the change and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years. I don’t see why those worlds can’t mesh."

"I speak up about things I care about! If I can be a part of this change in any way… I always want to do that.” Interestingly, Miranda and Luke spent their childhood in conservative Lindale, Texas, during a period she earlier termed as "not the best" in terms of LGBTQ acceptance. 

 "I feel like as a country artist I get to lift them up and stand on that platform with them, and it makes me so happy!" Miranda continued. "All kinds of kinds were in this video! It makes me really proud and humble."

