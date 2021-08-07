Selena Gomez admits she ‘signed away’ her life to Disney at a young age

Selena Gomez said that she had no idea what she doing during her time with Disney Channel

American singer Selena Gomez is looking back at her past with Disney and how it felt like ‘signing away’ her life to the company.

During a chat with reporters during her TCA Summer 2021 Tour, the Wizards of Waverly Place star, 29, said that she had no idea what she doing during her time with Disney Channel.

“I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know what I was doing,” she said.

“What I’d say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this,” she said while talking about her upcoming murder mystery show, Only Murders in the Building.

“I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around on set,” she added about herself when she was a kid.

“It’s really nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens. I don’t know if I’m a good actor. I just do my job,” she said about the new show.