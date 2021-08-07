 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez admits she ‘signed away’ her life to Disney at a young age

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Selena Gomez said that she had no idea what she doing during her time with Disney Channel
Selena Gomez said that she had no idea what she doing during her time with Disney Channel

American singer Selena Gomez is looking back at her past with Disney and how it felt like ‘signing away’ her life to the company.

During a chat with reporters during her TCA Summer 2021 Tour, the Wizards of Waverly Place star, 29, said that she had no idea what she doing during her time with Disney Channel.

“I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know what I was doing,” she said.

“What I’d say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this,” she said while talking about her upcoming murder mystery show, Only Murders in the Building.

“I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around on set,” she added about herself when she was a kid.

“It’s really nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens. I don’t know if I’m a good actor. I just do my job,” she said about the new show.

More From Entertainment:

William and Kate skip lavish breaks as duo prepares to become King and Queen

William and Kate skip lavish breaks as duo prepares to become King and Queen

Kathy Griffin returns home after getting lung removed amidst cancer battle

Kathy Griffin returns home after getting lung removed amidst cancer battle
Rihanna reacts humbly to billionaire status news: 'God is great'

Rihanna reacts humbly to billionaire status news: 'God is great'

Miranda Lambert working on being vocal ally for the LGBTQ+ community

Miranda Lambert working on being vocal ally for the LGBTQ+ community

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian still loves him in new DONDA album song

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian still loves him in new DONDA album song

Latin singer Selena featured in new US comic book

Latin singer Selena featured in new US comic book
Police arrest man over hit-and-run that killed actor Lisa Banes

Police arrest man over hit-and-run that killed actor Lisa Banes

Britney Spears dad says he discussed placing singer back in mental institution

Britney Spears dad says he discussed placing singer back in mental institution

Jake Gyllenhaal baffles fans after admitting he doesn't believe in bathing regularly

Jake Gyllenhaal baffles fans after admitting he doesn't believe in bathing regularly
Ryan Reynolds gushes over 'talented, multi-hyphenate' wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds gushes over 'talented, multi-hyphenate' wife Blake Lively

Royal expert reveals new things about Prince Harry's memoir

Royal expert reveals new things about Prince Harry's memoir
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on way to rebuild and repair their relationship

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on way to rebuild and repair their relationship

Latest

view all