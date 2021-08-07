 
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton shares a sweet photo of Princess Charlotte

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton mesmerised millions of royal fans with a sweet photo of daughter Princess Charlotte.

The photo is part of a series of pictures taken by the Duchess of Cambridge recently in Norfolk.

In the adorable photo, Princess Charlotte can be seen taking part in the Big Butterfly Count initiative.

Charlotte, who turned 6 in May, looks adorable as she delicately holds a butterfly in her hands.

Sharing the pictures on the official Twitter and Instagram handles, Kate Middleton, said: “We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK.”

She also urged the royal fans to help count the beautiful creatures.

“Butterfly Conservation are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Hopefully, you can beat last year's total”.

The endearing photo has won the hearts of fans on social media.

