 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle blasted for causing ‘distressing change’ in Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Meghan Markle has come under fire for being the alleged ‘dominant force’ that created a major ‘distressing change’ within Prince Harry.

This claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams who told the Daily Star that there is “little doubt” Meghan Markle aided Prince Harry in shedding his former life behind.

He was quoted saying, “There is little doubt that Meghan has been the dominant force in the extraordinary and to many distressing way Harry has changed.”

“There is no question that his attitude to his former life, where he feels he was trapped and regards other senior royals as being trapped, has changed beyond anyone’s expectation.”

This allegation comes shortly after the prince himself admitted to Oprah that he’d never have gotten out without Meghan Markle’s help.

At the time he was quoted telling the TV show host, “No. I wouldn't have been able to, because I myself was trapped as well. I didn't see a way out. You know, I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped.”

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds says 'Deadpool 3' likely to start filming next year

Ryan Reynolds says 'Deadpool 3' likely to start filming next year
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought ‘a lot of baggage’ into Hollywood dream

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought ‘a lot of baggage’ into Hollywood dream
Prince Harry issued warning: ‘Karma will hit him in LA’

Prince Harry issued warning: ‘Karma will hit him in LA’
Dixie D'Amelio addresses inspiration for new track ‘Psycho’

Dixie D'Amelio addresses inspiration for new track ‘Psycho’
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s co-parenting dynamic explained: source

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s co-parenting dynamic explained: source
Justin Timberlake mourns backup singer Nicole Hurst with loving tribute

Justin Timberlake mourns backup singer Nicole Hurst with loving tribute
Megan Thee Stallion shares struggles while balancing a career and college

Megan Thee Stallion shares struggles while balancing a career and college
Lauren Price, the boxer interviewed by Prince William on her birthday, books her place in Olympic final

Lauren Price, the boxer interviewed by Prince William on her birthday, books her place in Olympic final

Expert who wrote Meghan Markle is rude about royal family says nobody justifies Duchess' behavior

Expert who wrote Meghan Markle is rude about royal family says nobody justifies Duchess' behavior

'It's a wrap on Supergirl': Melissa Benoist thanks fans and cast

'It's a wrap on Supergirl': Melissa Benoist thanks fans and cast

Kate Middleton says she's honoured to be part of photography exhibition at Imperial War Museums

Kate Middleton says she's honoured to be part of photography exhibition at Imperial War Museums
The Weeknd drops Disco-style track titled ‘Take My Breath’

The Weeknd drops Disco-style track titled ‘Take My Breath’

Latest

view all