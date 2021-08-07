Meghan Markle blasted for causing ‘distressing change’ in Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has come under fire for being the alleged ‘dominant force’ that created a major ‘distressing change’ within Prince Harry.



This claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams who told the Daily Star that there is “little doubt” Meghan Markle aided Prince Harry in shedding his former life behind.

He was quoted saying, “There is little doubt that Meghan has been the dominant force in the extraordinary and to many distressing way Harry has changed.”

“There is no question that his attitude to his former life, where he feels he was trapped and regards other senior royals as being trapped, has changed beyond anyone’s expectation.”

This allegation comes shortly after the prince himself admitted to Oprah that he’d never have gotten out without Meghan Markle’s help.

At the time he was quoted telling the TV show host, “No. I wouldn't have been able to, because I myself was trapped as well. I didn't see a way out. You know, I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped.”