Sunday Aug 08 2021
Cardi B wants more 'WAP' like music videos with Megan Thee Stallion

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

US rapper and actress Cardi B wanted more WAP like music videos with Megan Thee Stallion as she celebrated its one-year anniversary on Saturday.

The Be Careful singer turned to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously to share never-before-seen photos from the music video and extended gratitude to the fans for their love to mark one-year of its release.

Cardi B, who is expecting her second baby with Offset, tweeted “Wow I can’t believe WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime.”

She wrote in the caption on Instagram, “Can’t believe it’s been a whole year of WAP #WAPiversary thank you to everybody who bought it, streamed it, talked about it on social media, chanted it, CRIED about it, we really appreciate you all. @theestallion”.

The singer’s WAP music video, featuring Megan Thee Stallion was released on August 7, 2020 and it has received over 237 million views on YouTube till to date. 

