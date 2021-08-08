Charlize Theron shows off 46th murder prom inspired birthday photos

Hollywood actress Charlize Theron recently turned to social media and gave fans a glimpse into her 46th birthday celebrations.

The event is centered around the theme of an 80’s prom murder mystery and takes place on a yacht.

“Well I never got to go to prom, but this year for my bday my friends decided to change that. I love these humans more than words can describe.”

“Only they could know that an 80s prom murder mystery party on a boat is my literal dream birthday. What a family, what a night”. (sic)

Check it out below:







