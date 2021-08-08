 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Charlize Theron shows off 46th murder prom inspired birthday photos

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Charlize Theron shows off 46th murder prom inspired birthday photos
Charlize Theron shows off 46th murder prom inspired birthday photos

Hollywood actress Charlize Theron recently turned to social media and gave fans a glimpse into her 46th birthday celebrations.

The event is centered around the theme of an 80’s prom murder mystery and takes place on a yacht.

“Well I never got to go to prom, but this year for my bday my friends decided to change that. I love these humans more than words can describe.”

“Only they could know that an 80s prom murder mystery party on a boat is my literal dream birthday. What a family, what a night”. (sic)

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Prince William tweets personal congratulatory note to Olympic champion Lauren Price

Prince William tweets personal congratulatory note to Olympic champion Lauren Price
'Meghan Markle has got what she wanted'

'Meghan Markle has got what she wanted'
Quentin Tarantino never shared a penny with his mother for this reason

Quentin Tarantino never shared a penny with his mother for this reason
‘CODA’ breaks new ground for deaf movie theater-goers

‘CODA’ breaks new ground for deaf movie theater-goers
Nicki Minaj's husband strikes please deal with feds

Nicki Minaj's husband strikes please deal with feds
Pete Davidson offering free 'The Suicide Squad' tickets in hometown cinema

Pete Davidson offering free 'The Suicide Squad' tickets in hometown cinema
Jake Quickenden announces his engagement to girlfriend Sophie Church

Jake Quickenden announces his engagement to girlfriend Sophie Church
Kit Harington says he became suicidal after enduring ‘traumatic’ experiences

Kit Harington says he became suicidal after enduring ‘traumatic’ experiences
Cardi B wants more 'WAP' like music videos with Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B wants more 'WAP' like music videos with Megan Thee Stallion
Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas Markle’s peace offering on her birthday

Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas Markle’s peace offering on her birthday
Bob Odenkirk gives health update after surviving cardiac arrest last month

Bob Odenkirk gives health update after surviving cardiac arrest last month
Vanessa Bryant reaches settlement in lawsuit filed against her mother

Vanessa Bryant reaches settlement in lawsuit filed against her mother

Latest

view all