Sunday Aug 08 2021
Prince William, Kate Middleton hailed as ‘the best thing the Firm has’

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Experts recently came forward with praise and adoration for both Prince William, Kate Middleton since they are “the best thing that could have ever happened to the royal family.”

This claim came forward shortly after a change in Prince William and Kate’s PR were noted by experts

The increase in adoration and praise has been explained by the royal photographer for the Daily Mirror, Kent Gavin.

During his interview with Express he highlighted the fresh change in perspective the duo are bringing.

He was also quoted saying “Kate and William are totally different and operate in a totally different way. They're great. It's the best thing the Royal Family could have.”

For those unversed, Mr. Gavin has spent many years documenting the life and work of royals like the late Princess Diana, Prince Charles and even Prince William.

