Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ duet

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett recently joined hands for a complete duet single titled I Get a Kick Out of You.

The song is part of several covers the Broadway composer will be releasing for his Love for Sale collection.



The official album was announced as early as August 3rd and will be released by the 95-year-pold singer on October 1st via Columbia/Interscope.

Love for Sale will also serve as Bennett’s last studio album given his ongoing battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Check it out below:

n