 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson reminisces over ‘Jungle Cruise’ success that’s ’20 years in the making’

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Dwayne Johnson reminisces over ‘Jungle Cruise’ success that’s ’20 years in the making’
Dwayne Johnson reminisces over ‘Jungle Cruise’ success that’s ’20 years in the making’

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and celebrated the success of his Jungle Cruise film that’s “been a 20 year career dream come true.”

Award winning actor Dwayne Johnson takes to social media to celebrate the career dream that he’s achieved through Jungle Cruise.

The actor gushed over his success in a video based Instagram post that read, “Been a real (humbling) joy to share how JUNGLE CRUISE has been a 20 year career dream come true.”

“20yrs ago I went to watch my first starring role THE SCORPION KING in theaters and saw the PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN trailer and I was instantly inspired and motivated to work my ass off.”

“And hopefully one day I can make my own global adventure that was based off of an iconic, beloved Disney attraction And costar with one of the greatest actors of our generation, in Emily Blunt….. …who’s just laying in wait just to drop that Johnny Depp eyeliner joke on me. ‘I CAN’ Beeeyayotch”. (sic)

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jimin, RM revel what helped them power through covid-19 lockdown

BTS’ Jimin, RM revel what helped them power through covid-19 lockdown
BTS’ RM explains the real message behind ‘Permission to Dance’

BTS’ RM explains the real message behind ‘Permission to Dance’
BTS’ Suga addresses ‘inspirational relationship between BTS, ARMYs

BTS’ Suga addresses ‘inspirational relationship between BTS, ARMYs
Dwayne Johnson unveils ‘Mana Mobile’ taco tour for essential workers

Dwayne Johnson unveils ‘Mana Mobile’ taco tour for essential workers
Ertugrul's Sultan Aladdin actor Burak Hakki's Facebook account hacked

Ertugrul's Sultan Aladdin actor Burak Hakki's Facebook account hacked

Prince Harry blasted for ‘playing the victim card’

Prince Harry blasted for ‘playing the victim card’
Watch: Ariana Grande unveils ‘Fortnite’ event ‘Rift Tour’

Watch: Ariana Grande unveils ‘Fortnite’ event ‘Rift Tour’
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ duet

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ duet
'The Suicide Squad' underwhelms with $26.5 million debut

'The Suicide Squad' underwhelms with $26.5 million debut
Kylie Jenner shares what she eats in a day

Kylie Jenner shares what she eats in a day
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck joined at the hip during romantic date night

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck joined at the hip during romantic date night
Jessie J admits she was 'gassed up' over Nicki Minaj 'Bang Bang' drama

Jessie J admits she was 'gassed up' over Nicki Minaj 'Bang Bang' drama

Latest

view all