Monday Aug 09 2021
Meghan Markle hurts emotions of her father

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Meghan Markle allegedly hurt the emotions of her father Thomas Markle who reportedly offered an olive branch to his estranged daughter on her 40th birthday.

Meghan’s father appeared to be broken and devastated as he claimed that he sent his daughter a bouquet of roses for her birthday, but hasn’t received any thanks for the gesture.

Thomas Markle told TMZ he sent a dozen red roses with two yellow roses in the middle to signify Meghan and Prince Harry’s two children — 2-year-old Archie and newborn Lilibet. He also sent a note that reads, “Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days.”

Meghan's father went on to say that he wanted to be part of his grandchildren’s lives, but it’s OK that her daughter didn’t respond to him.

Meghan's fraught relationship with Thomas came to light in 2018 just before her wedding to Prince Harry when it was revealed he staged photos for the press and leaked a personal letter from her to the tabloids.

 The Duchess is living in Montecito with her hubby Prince Harry and their kids Archie and Lili after quitting the royal job.

Meghan Markle does not seem to mend ties with her father. She opened up about her relationship with father to Oprah Winfrey in March, saying that she couldn’t forgive his “betrayal.”

